Video captures thieves taking diamond look-alike from outside Yorkville store

A crystal cut to look like a gigantic diamond solitaire in a large diamond ring statue outside a Toronto jewelry store has been stolen.

Security camera footage revealed the crystal caper taking place Saturday around 1 a.m., according to the store’s owner.

The theft was carried out by two men, said Louis Louro of Louro & Sons Jewellers in Yorkville. Footage showed the suspects — one doing the dirty work of prying the look-alike from the statue, the other standing guard — nabbing the crystal after an earlier attempt that evening.

“It’s a very iconic ring. It’s about seven and a half feet tall. It’s the biggest one in Canada. We did it specifically for our 30th anniversary here in Yorkville. A lot of people come by to take pictures,” Louro said.

The ring has been outside the Yorkville store for almost a year. Louro said they originally bought the crystal for $7,000 (U.S.).

“I think they recognize that there’s some value to the crystal,” Louro said of the suspects.

“This crystal is about 13 inches in diameter and it weighs a good 25 pounds and it’s a very rare piece,” Louro said, noting that it’s a real lead crystal.

It was originally sourced from Mexico, cut in California, then sent to Toronto in a process that took about a year. According to Louro, the crystal’s rarity comes, in part, from its size.

“It’s not that easy to get one cut this big, so we would prefer just to get this one back and then we reset it,” Louro said. The theft was reported to police and the store is offering a $1,000 reward for the crystal’s return.

Whether they get the original back or source a new one, Louro said they’ll be taking measures to protect against thieves in future.