Driver makes wrong turn; car winds up completely under water
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A wrong turn left a car completely under water in east-end Toronto on Monday night.
Emergency officials say a woman thought she was driving onto a ramp to Lakeshore Boul., but instead drove into Ashbridge's Bay near Woodbine Beach.
Despite the car becoming fully submerged, everyone inside the vehicle managed to escape safely.
No injuries were reported and there was no immediate information on how many people were in the car.
Emergency crews were working to get the vehicle out of the water.
Most Popular
-
Man charged after sexually assaulting woman in downtown Halifax, masturbating in public: police
-
Trudeau takes unscheduled ocean dip while touring national park in kayak
-
'Super hockey player' Crosby meets new fan at Halifax children's hospital
-
Sackville man charged after squealing tires, drifting in parking lot: Halifax police
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder