Man stabbed in road rage incident in Vaughan

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in a road rage incident in Vaughan on Sunday night.

A vehicle was driving closely behind the victim’s car, and at a red light the drivers got out of their cars and there was a verbal confrontation. As a result, a man was stabbed, said York Police Const. Laura Nicolle. The suspect fled the scene.

This happened in the area of Highway 27 and Ashbridge Cir. just before 11 p.m.

The victim’s injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening, Nicolle said.