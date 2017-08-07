Police seek road rage suspect who hit car with baseball bat
Last Friday, two vehicles came to a red light where a man then struck the car’s passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect in a road rage incident where a man hit a vehicle’s passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police obtained a video of the incident that occurred on August 4 at Strachan Ave. and Lake Shore Blvd. W.
The two vehicles involved came to a red light at the intersection, when there was a verbal altercation. One man then exited his vehicle and struck the other car’s passenger mirror with a baseball bat. He then got back into this car, which is a white Acura, and drove northbound on Strachan Ave.
Police are asking anyone with information or who has video footage to contact them.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers