News / Toronto

Police seek road rage suspect who hit car with baseball bat

Last Friday, two vehicles came to a red light where a man then struck the car’s passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.

Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the suspect who was seen in a video striking a vehicle's passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.

(TORONTO POLICE)

Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the suspect who was seen in a video striking a vehicle's passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.

Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect in a road rage incident where a man hit a vehicle’s passenger-side mirror with a baseball bat.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police obtained a video of the incident that occurred on August 4 at Strachan Ave. and Lake Shore Blvd. W.

The two vehicles involved came to a red light at the intersection, when there was a verbal altercation. One man then exited his vehicle and struck the other car’s passenger mirror with a baseball bat. He then got back into this car, which is a white Acura, and drove northbound on Strachan Ave.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has video footage to contact them.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...