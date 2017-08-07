Rain, rain, go away: Plenty of sunshine coming this week
With temperatures expected in the high 20s from Tuesday onward, you can safely plan for time on Toronto patios and beaches.
Don’t give up on summer yet, Toronto. Mother Nature has hot and summery weather on the books starting Tuesday.
We just have to get through the Civic Holiday on Monday. Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of showers with thunderous skies and a daytime high of 23 C. The chance of showers will persist overnight as temperatures drop to a cool 13 C.
But after that — sunshine.
The weather agency says Tuesday will include sunny skies with a daytime high of 25 C, or 29 C with the hot UV index. It doesn’t end there. Wednesday is expected to have a high of 28 C followed by 26 C on Thursday and 24 C on Friday. Evenings are expected to be cool and in the mid-teens each day.
Torontonians can at long last kick back on their porches and patios in the sizzling summer sun.
If you are planning on heading to the beach, here is a round up of some sandy shores in Toronto:
- Toronto Island Beaches (Hanlan's Point Beach, Ward's Island Beach, Centre Island Beach) — Toronto Islands are an oasis away from downtown and are open all day. There are lifeguards on duty at every beach from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Labour Day.
- Bluffers Park Beach — located at the foot of Scarborough Bluffs, Bluffers Park Beach is outlined by rocky and mountainous views. It’s open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Woodbine Beach — located near Woodbine Ave., this beloved Toronto beach thrives on a hot summer day and is open 24 hours.
- Sugar Beach — located across from the Redpath Sugar Refinery, this Toronto beach is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cherry Beach — located near Cherry St., this popular summer destination in the city is open 24 hours
- Sunnyside Beach — Whether you’re biking, strolling, or digging your feet into the sand, Sunnyside Beach is a Toronto icon and open 24 hours.
