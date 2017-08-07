Rain, rain, go away: Plenty of sunshine coming this week

Don’t give up on summer yet, Toronto. Mother Nature has hot and summery weather on the books starting Tuesday.

We just have to get through the Civic Holiday on Monday. Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of showers with thunderous skies and a daytime high of 23 C. The chance of showers will persist overnight as temperatures drop to a cool 13 C.

But after that — sunshine.

The weather agency says Tuesday will include sunny skies with a daytime high of 25 C, or 29 C with the hot UV index. It doesn’t end there. Wednesday is expected to have a high of 28 C followed by 26 C on Thursday and 24 C on Friday. Evenings are expected to be cool and in the mid-teens each day.

Torontonians can at long last kick back on their porches and patios in the sizzling summer sun.

If you are planning on heading to the beach, here is a round up of some sandy shores in Toronto: