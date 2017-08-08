News / Toronto

Car ends up in Ashbridge’s Bay after driver makes wrong turn

Toronto police said two occupants of the car escaped unharmed.

The occupants of a Toyota escaped when their car rolled into Lake Ontario at Ashbridge's Bay Park Monday night.

Victor Biro

A car was left completely underwater after the driver made a wrong turn into Ashbridge’s Bay Monday night.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. about an incident in the area of Ashbridge’s Bay Park, near Woodbine Beach, Toronto police Const. Caroline De Kloet said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a car fully submerged in water. The two female occupants got out of the car without any injuries, De Kloet said.

The driver of the car told crews on scene that she thought she was driving onto a ramp to Lake Shore Blvd.

De Kloet said crews have successfully pulled the car out of the water.

With files from The Canadian Press

