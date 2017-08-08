Car ends up in Ashbridge’s Bay after driver makes wrong turn
Toronto police said two occupants of the car escaped unharmed.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A car was left completely underwater after the driver made a wrong turn into Ashbridge’s Bay Monday night.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. about an incident in the area of Ashbridge’s Bay Park, near Woodbine Beach, Toronto police Const. Caroline De Kloet said.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a car fully submerged in water. The two female occupants got out of the car without any injuries, De Kloet said.
The driver of the car told crews on scene that she thought she was driving onto a ramp to Lake Shore Blvd.
De Kloet said crews have successfully pulled the car out of the water.
With files from The Canadian Press
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel