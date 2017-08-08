Cop buys shirt, tie for alleged thief who was taking them for job interview

Toronto police say one of their officers bought a shirt and a tie for an alleged shoplifter after learning the young man was trying to take the items to wear them to a job interview.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police were called to a Walmart in the city's north end on Sunday night in response to a report of shoplifting.

She says the responding officer questioned the teenaged suspect and learned that he was trying to take a shirt and tie from the store in order to wear them to an upcoming job interview.

Douglas-Cook says the officer not only declined to lay charges against the teen, but decided to purchase the clothing for him.