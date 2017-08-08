Dog seen being hit by woman on Toronto subway has been seized by authorities
TORONTO — Authorities in Toronto have seized a dog that police say was seen in an online video being hit by its owner on a subway train.
The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it took the dog after executing a search warrant on Monday and says charges are pending against the owner.
In a video posted on YouTube, a woman appears to hit, pull and bite a small dog sitting on her lap on a subway train.
Police say they were called to St. George Station in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon for a report of a dog being abused.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police interviewed a woman and witnesses and ultimately issued her a warning, saying it was all they could do because the dog appeared to be unhurt.
The video surfaced later and shows a passenger approaching the woman and telling her to stop abusing the dog as the woman hurls expletives at the man.
Police say after seeing the video they notified the OSPCA, which opened an investigation.
