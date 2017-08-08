Dog seen being hit by woman on Toronto subway has been seized by authorities

TORONTO — Authorities in Toronto have seized a dog that police say was seen in an online video being hit by its owner on a subway train.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it took the dog after executing a search warrant on Monday and says charges are pending against the owner.

In a video posted on YouTube, a woman appears to hit, pull and bite a small dog sitting on her lap on a subway train.

Police say they were called to St. George Station in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon for a report of a dog being abused.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police interviewed a woman and witnesses and ultimately issued her a warning, saying it was all they could do because the dog appeared to be unhurt.

The video surfaced later and shows a passenger approaching the woman and telling her to stop abusing the dog as the woman hurls expletives at the man.