Video: Drake brings CN Tower to OVO Fest, confirms new album
The beloved Toronto rapper recreated the cover of Views on stage — then announced that he is working on a new album.
It wasn’t the star-studded lineup of musicians that set Toronto social media on fire during the annual OVO Fest, but rapper Drake’s replica of the city’s most famous landmark.
Drake kicked off the eighth installment of his summer music festival by performing “Free Smoke” atop the replica of the CN Tower, recreating the cover of his album, Views.
#drake confirmed he's working on his new album in Toronto#ovofest pic.twitter.com/nNv5gz1Zq8— Jason Basra (@jasonbasra) August 8, 2017
The album cover, where Drake is seen sitting on the CN Tower, has been recreated to several viral memes with the rapper humorously perched in different situations. Fans shared pictures and videos of the massive set at Budweiser Stage on social media.
The list of musicians who joined the 6ix god also didn’t disappoint fans. Joining the official lineup of Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, dvsn, and PARTYNEXTDOOR, surprise guests like Cardi B, Tory Lanez, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and The Weeknd also performed.
During the show, Drake announced that he is working on his new album in Toronto. The rapper also opened up a new flagship store at Yorkdale Mall last weekend.
