Man challenges CFIA ruling that West Bank wines are 'products of Israel'

TORONTO — A Winnipeg man says he is challenging a decision made by the federal food inspection agency last month that allowed two wines produced in the West Bank region to continue to be sold in Canada with the label "Product of Israel."

David Kattenburg, a university instructor, says his lawyer has filed a formal complaint with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's complaints and appeals office, claiming the agency did not follow Canadian and international law in making its decision.

The CFIA ruled in July that two wines, made at the Psagot Winery and Shiloh Winery in the West Bank, could be sold in Canada with the label "Product of Israel" because of the terms of the Canadian-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

The Canadian government does not recognize permanent Israeli control over several territories occupied in 1967, including the West Bank.

But under the agreement cited by the CFIA, Israel refers to any territory where the country's customs laws are applied.

Kattenburg says labelling the West Bank wines as originating in Israel is fraudulent.

He says he is willing to take the CFIA to court over the matter if his complaint does not result in action from the federal agency.

The CFIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kattenburg's complaint.