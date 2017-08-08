News / Toronto

Man in serious condition after shooting in Entertainment District

Police say they have taken three men involved in the shooting into custody.

One man has been seriously injured after a shooting during a robbery in Toronto's Entertainment District Tuesday morning. Police got the call at 3:18 a.m. about reports of gunshots in the area of King St. W. and Portland St.

Anne-Marie Jackson / Torstar News Services

One man has been seriously injured after a shooting during a robbery in Toronto’s Entertainment District Tuesday morning.

Police got the call at 3:18 a.m. about reports of gunshots in the area of King St. W. and Portland St., said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

When police arrived on the scene, officers located one man believed to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound in the leg. Paramedics say he was rushed to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas-Cook said three men attempted to rob the victim. Following the shooting, they fled the scene with a car but collided with a TTC service truck shortly after.

The group then attempted to flee on foot but the officers were able to arrest them.

“There was a brief pursuit of the suspects who were then caught and arrested,” Douglas-Cook said. “The officers did recover a firearm.”

Police have arrested all three men who are in their late 20s and 30s. Douglas-Cook said there is no indication the victim was targeted.

King St. W. was closed between Bathurst St. and Spadina Ave. for investigation but has since reopened.

