Man in serious condition after shooting in Entertainment District
Police say they have taken three men involved in the shooting into custody.
One man has been seriously injured after a shooting during a robbery in Toronto’s Entertainment District Tuesday morning.
Police got the call at 3:18 a.m. about reports of gunshots in the area of King St. W. and Portland St., said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
When police arrived on the scene, officers located one man believed to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound in the leg. Paramedics say he was rushed to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Douglas-Cook said three men attempted to rob the victim. Following the shooting, they fled the scene with a car but collided with a TTC service truck shortly after.
The group then attempted to flee on foot but the officers were able to arrest them.
“There was a brief pursuit of the suspects who were then caught and arrested,” Douglas-Cook said. “The officers did recover a firearm.”
Police have arrested all three men who are in their late 20s and 30s. Douglas-Cook said there is no indication the victim was targeted.
King St. W. was closed between Bathurst St. and Spadina Ave. for investigation but has since reopened.
