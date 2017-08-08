Massey Hall’s major renovation gets a little more cash from province

The stage is set for the next phase of Massey Hall’s revitalization.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Tuesday announced the province would commit another $4 million toward the renovation of the legendary 1894 music venue.

Accompanied by Culture Minister Eleanor McMahon and Juno Award-winning indie band July Talk, Sousa said that’s over and above the $8 million invested in 2015.

As part of the hall’s seven-year, $135-million restoration, it will close from summer 2018 until the fall of 2020.

“Ontario is proud to be home to the historic Massey Hall. For more than a century, this much-loved venue has been bringing people together to see their favourite performers,” the treasurer said.

“Our $4-million investment will create jobs while ensuring that this important national landmark can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

July Talk will make their Massey Hall debut with three sold-out shows in December.

They will be latest in a long string of artists to take the Shuter St. stage.

In 1953, Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, and Bud Powell recorded what has been called “the greatest jazz concert ever” in the venerable Hall.