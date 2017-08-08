Victim of Sunday morning motorcycle crash identified

Friends have identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene after it appears he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the side of a building in a shopping plaza in Vaughan.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Smith, who worked in the plaza at a Jack Astor’s restaurant, said friend Theos Kuzakis.

Kuzakis, 20, works in the same shopping plaza and has known Smith since the eighth grade when they played soccer together. He found out about Smith’s death when he arrived at work in the morning and saw ambulances there.

“He was a good kid, I never knew him for doing stunts or anything like that,” Kuzakis said. “Back in high school he was a very smart kid . . . he had high grades. He was doing everything right, he was on the right path to success.”

At 3:10 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a call about the crash in a parking lot at Weston Rd. and Colossus Dr., south of Hwy. 7.

Kuzakis described Smith as someone who wanted to see others succeed and would help them along the way. “Anthony, he’s always just been there for everyone,” he said.