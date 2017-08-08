Cater-pocalypse: Why these creepy crawlies are turning to goo

A terrible plague has come to cull the tent caterpillars that invaded much of Canada this spring.

Baculovirus is tearing through this year's mass proliferation of caterpillars. The disease alters the insects' behaviour, making them put their lives at risk by basking in plain view of predators. Any bug lucky enough to avoid getting eaten will suffer an even worse fate.

"It looks like it melts or liquefies," said Peter Krell, adjunct professor in the molecular and cellular biology department at University of Guelph.

Once the caterpillar turns to goo, it drips onto other leaves. The virus can also be spread by rain or other insects, Krell added.

"It's a tug-of-war between the insects and the virus," said Krell. The lower the population, the slower the virus spreads, so this year's high population means a fast spreading virus.

It's all a natural part of the process, said Judith Myers, professor in the zoology department of the University of British Columbia.

There's no need to worry about other animals getting the virus as it is so species-specific that the two types of tent caterpillars get different strains of the virus, she added. "It is not a danger to other butterflies or moths."

Baculovirus has no effect on mammals or other animals, but birds can potentially carry it.

"Birds could carry the virus around because they form these little protein balls that have the virus in it, then they poop out the virus," said Myers.

While it was hard to miss the explosion in the tent caterpillar population this year, it's unlikely they caused permanent damage.

"They do defoliate the trees, particularly aspen trees, but it generally does not kill the trees," said Myers. "They will come back into leaf later in the summer and carry on. It's a pretty resilient system."

Still, it doesn't mean people enjoy seeing them fill up parks and fall from trees.