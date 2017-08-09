This 7-year-old beat cancer— and tonight, he's throwing the first pitch for the Blue Jays

Harrison Maye had just joined his first baseball league when he was diagnosed with cancer, but it didn’t stop him from putting on a brave face and going to practice that same day.

About a year later, the seven-year-old is cancer free and he’ll get the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

“He’s super excited, but he’s also a little nervous about the pitch,” Harrison’s mother Sherri Maye told the Star over the phone. “He’s talking about all the people that will be watching him. But he is really excited.”

On Wednesday, Harrison will make his way on to the baseball diamond at the Rogers Centre for the Jays vs. Yankees game. He’ll also get to run the bases and meet some of his favourite Jays players.

“His favourite player is Kevin Pillar. He thinks his diving catches are some sort of super power,” said Sherri.

Harrison was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that diminishes the body’s ability to fight infections, in July 2016. After only attending four baseball practices at the Dairy Queen Rally Cap program, he could no longer play.

“He began treatment and he had some bad days, which of course was devastating. After only those few practices he really took to the game,” said Sherri.

Harrison’s love for baseball began when he was a toddler, watching his father play in a league in the family’s home town of Fort Augustus, P.E.I. Harrison became a fan of the Jays after watching games with his grandfather.

After five months of chemotherapy Harrison was declared cancer free and he’s back to the baseball field this summer — and, apparently, pitching for the Jays.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day when all proceeds from Dairy Queen Blizzards will be donated to hospitals under the Children’s Miracle Network.

Sherri said Dairy Queen Canada in partnership with the Jays and the Children’s Miracle Network offered Harrison the trip to Toronto for the first pitch about three weeks ago.