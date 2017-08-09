Sisterhood of Toronto Muslim and Jewish women flourishing

Cynthia Levine-Rasky was already concerned about hate, racism and xenophobia in Canada. Then Donald Trump rose to power.

"I perceived an immediate threat to religious minorities, LGBT groups, women, refugees and racialized groups," said Levine-Rasky, Toronto resident and associate professor of sociology at Queen's University. "His rhetoric was divisive, and I knew that the social climate that his policies would create does not stop at national borders."

As a Jewish-Canadian, she started thinking about how marginalized groups can support each other and counter the rise of hate. After inquiring about the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, an American interfaith group of Muslim and Jewish women sharing their experiences, she reached out to the local Muslim community and started a Toronto chapter earlier this year.

The group has grown from two women to about 40. They hold monthly meetings to share prayers, food and stories of resilience.

While the main goal is for members to know and support each other, Levine-Rasky said the Toronto sisterhood will be a force of advocacy as well. They plan to organize public education panels on the fight against racism and Islamophobia, attend protests against white supremacists and write letters to editors denouncing anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish acts in the community.

"Women are integral to any positive change," said Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui, the other co-founder and a researcher on race and Islamophobia at McMaster University. "We are better off as a society when there's more solidarity and togetherness."

