Canadian Tire sees sales pick up in June after slow spring, Q2 net income up

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corporation, Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A) says its second quarter results benefited from a pickup in sales growth in June after a slow start to the spring and summer season.

The Toronto-based company's overall revenue was $3.41 billion during the quarter ended July 1, up 1.8 per cent from the comparable period last year.

Excluding petroleum sales, Canadian Tire's revenue was up $34 million or 1.2 per cent — mostly from retail sales at banners that include Canadian Tire, Mark's and Sport Chek.

Net income was up nine per cent at $217.0 million and diluted earnings per share was up 14.1 per cent at $2.81.