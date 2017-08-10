Jewish group complains about memorabilia being sold at Ontario antiques market

PICKERING, Ont. — A Toronto-based Jewish organization is raising concerns about what it describes as the sale of Nazi memorabilia at an Ontario antiques market.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies says one of its members was at the Roadshow Antiques South market in Pickering, Ont., over the weekend and noticed a vendor selling items that included a deck of cards printed with swastikas, stamps featuring Hitler, a Nazi flag and Hitler Youth pins.

The centre says it sent a staff member to the market this week and confirmed the items were still being sold

The FSWC says it raised concerns about the vendor with Pickering's mayor, the antique market's owner and Durham regional police.

It says the display of items is hurtful to members of the Jewish community.

The owner of the antiques market, Henry Jones, says he will continue to allow the vendor to sell what he calls German — not Nazi — memorabilia because it is a part of history.