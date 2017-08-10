Toronto school boards at fault for bus bungle that stranded thousands: Report

A shortage of school bus drivers last fall that stranded thousands of Toronto students and led to weeks of chaos for families was provoked by school boards’ failure to act promptly after the first signs of trouble, says a report from Ontario’s ombudsman.

“If only the Toronto school boards and their transportation group had heeded the early warning signs all around them at this time last year, they could have averted or at least mitigated the busing crisis that engulfed them last September,” Paul Dube told a news conference after releasing his report on the busing fiasco Thursday.

Dube’s report lays the blame for “a systemic, administrative failure” and a communications breakdown with parents, bus operators and schools squarely on the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

Dube noted both boards have taken steps to prevent another shortage this fall and will report back to the ombudsman in six months on their progress on his 42 recommendations.

The driver shortage was many months in the making, he added, with signs of problems emerging as early as the spring of 2016 after the Toronto Student Transportation Group, the transportation consortium that serves the two boards, signed on new operators and revised routes.

Dube described the shortage, which affected 2,687 students including more than 300 with special needs, as “no mere inconvenience — there were serious cases where vulnerable children were at risk.”

Those included junior kindergarten students dropped by substitute drivers several kilometres from their homes and left along on busy roads in violation of boards’ safety protocols, special needs students left outside schools without supervision or stuck on buses for hours.

He cited examples of children as young as 4 and others with special needs who couldn’t communicate, going missing for hours after being dropped off at the wrong stops.

Despite urgent warnings from the transportation group on Aug. 31, the boards mishandled the situation and failed to notify parents until after classes had resumed on Sept. 6 and they were dealing with a crisis and outcry from hundreds of parents.

In a joint statement Thursday, both school boards welcomed the report, titled “The Route of the Problem,” and said they have met with the transportation consortium over recent months to address its findings and “ensure last fall’s school bus disruptions are not repeated.”

New measures include installing GPS on all buses to track status and improve communication, adding call centre staff, weekly teleconferences with bus operators and a new online transportation site to keep parents updated.

“The disruptions last fall should not have happened and we believe the steps that are being taken will ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said TDSB director of education John Malloy.

Catholic board director Rory McGuckin said the report will help boards monitor performance and provide “an optimum level of school bus service for our students.”

A spokesperson for the union representing some drivers said she is encouraged by the report and supports the recommendations.

However, problems will continue to plague the sector until root problems causing the driver shortage — including minimum wage pay despite the huge responsibilities of the job, split shifts and stressful working conditions — are addressed, said Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268 and a former driver.