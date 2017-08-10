Woman dies after car rear-ends Toronto transit bus

TORONTO — A 50-year-old woman is dead after a car smashed into the back of a Toronto Transit Commission bus on Thursday evening.

Toronto police say TTC bus had 20 passengers on board at the time of the east-end crash at about 6 p.m.

Paramedics say the woman suffered "catastrophic injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is not known and no other injuries were reported.