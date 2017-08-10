Woman dies after car rear-ends Toronto transit bus
TORONTO — A 50-year-old woman is dead after a car smashed into the back of a Toronto Transit Commission bus on Thursday evening.
Toronto police say TTC bus had 20 passengers on board at the time of the east-end crash at about 6 p.m.
Paramedics say the woman suffered "catastrophic injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is not known and no other injuries were reported.
The woman's name has not been released. (CP24)
