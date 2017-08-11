News / Toronto

Body found near Argonaut Rowing Club

Passerby saw body in the Martin Goodman Trail and Oarsman Dr. area Friday morning.

Toronto police on scene near Argonaut Rowing Club after a body was found in the water Friday morning.

Torstar News Service

Toronto police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the water near the Argonaut Rowing Club on Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Marine Unit said they responded to a call from a passerby who suspected seeing a body in the Martin Goodman Trail and Oarsman Dr. area.

When officers arrived, they extracted a body from the water.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to say whether the death is suspicious.

