Body found near Argonaut Rowing Club
Passerby saw body in the Martin Goodman Trail and Oarsman Dr. area Friday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the water near the Argonaut Rowing Club on Friday morning.
At around 8:30 a.m., the Marine Unit said they responded to a call from a passerby who suspected seeing a body in the Martin Goodman Trail and Oarsman Dr. area.
When officers arrived, they extracted a body from the water.
Police said it is too early in the investigation to say whether the death is suspicious.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel