CPPIB gets 'significant uplift' from global equity markets in latest quarter

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the country's biggest public pension plan, says it got "a significant uplift" from global equity markets during the April to June quarter, resulting in a 1.8 per cent rate of return after costs.

The CPPIB says that put the pension fund's long-term rates of return well above the minimums required to be sustainable for decades.

Publicly traded equities made up 38.9 per cent of the fund's total assets, or $126.9 billion, as of June 30.

The fund also invests in private equity, government bonds, credit investments, real estate, infrastructure and other assets.

The Toronto-based fund manager ended the quarter with $326.5 billion in net assets, up $9.8 billion from March 31 when CPPIB's 2017 financial year ended.

The CPPIB says its 10-year rate of return after accounting for expenses and inflation was 5.2 per cent.