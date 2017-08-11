Ontario aims to boost judicial diversity by inviting applicants to self-identify
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario is making changes to its judicial applications to try to achieve greater diversity on the provincial bench.
The application form is being updated to include an option to self-identify as Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, belonging to a racialized community or other ethnic or cultural group, having a disability, or by gender.
The same change is being made for justice of the peace applicants.
Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced that Ontario will also begin collecting race-based data on applicants and new appointments.
As well, the judicial appointments advisory committee will also be increasing its outreach to law associations and students to reach a more diverse audience.
Naqvi says Ontario's diversity should be reflected in its judiciary, in order to benefit the communities it serves.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel