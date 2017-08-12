News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 18 will grow to approximately $15 million.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...