Teen lands job after officer buys him formal clothes he allegedly tried to steal

Toronto police say that after an officer bought an alleged shoplifter the clothes he was trying to steal for a job interview, the teenager got the job.

Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a Walmart in the city's north end last week, where they found the details of the case to be somewhat unusual.

The would-be thief had attempted to steal a long-sleeved shirt, a tie and a pair of socks.

The officer involved, Const. Niran Jeyanesan, says such items are not common targets for shoplifters.

Jeyanesan says he decided to buy the clothes for the teenager after learning that he needed them for a job interview.