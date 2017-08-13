2 tickets share Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth just over $6.4 million.
The guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 16 will be approximately $5 million.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel