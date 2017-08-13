King's Diner owner just wants apology for dine-and-dash

Cathy He has a tip for patrons at her east-end diner: Don't dine-and-dash.

Three young men left without paying at King's Diner north of the Beach around 2:30 on Friday afternoon, leaving a bill for three all-day breakfasts and two soft drinks.

He says she has clear surveillance footage of their faces and saw them run to their car parked in a nearby laneway.

But instead of going to the police, she's appealing to the better judgment of the young men.

"I just want to let them know if they come and apologize that's fine," she told Metro.

"I don't care about the money."

She posted a notice on the diner window explaining what she'd like to see from them and that she won't go to the police.

He describes the young men as around high-school age, and says their actions and the potential consequences hit close to home.

"I have a daughter around that age," she says, adding she wouldn't want her to get involved with the police or to steal from restaurants.

She added that the teenagers were probably just trying to impress their friends in a stupid way but worries what could happen if that kind of behaviour continues to escalate.

"Please do not do this thing whenever here or other places," the notice on the diner window reads.