Police seek 'armed, violent and dangerous' suspects in robbery near Eglinton Go
Police say a man in his 50s was reportedly shot in the head and is in life-threatening condition after he was robbed just after 11 p.m.
A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a robbery near the Eglinton GO station Saturday night.
Police from 43 division said the man was shot in the head and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was robbed just after 11 p.m.
Const. David Hopkinson said police are looking for three suspects who fled on foot. He said they should be considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”
Police said they were investigating reports that the incident happened near the parking lot of the station, near Eglinton Ave. E and McCowan Rd.
Paramedics said the victim was rushed to Sunnybrooke Hospital.
Hopkinson said police had previously arrested three people, but they were later determined not to be the suspects.
