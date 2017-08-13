TTC service resumes after investigation into man uttering threats
Subway service has resumed in all directions from Bloor-Yonge Station after it was briefly suspended Sunday afternoon due to a police investigation.
Just before 2:30 p.m. subway service was suspended on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George stations and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations.
Police said there was a “suspicious” man making threats to people in the station. They are searching for a man wearing dark shorts, rolled up sleeves, a baseball hat, and a black backpack. Police urged people not to approach the suspect.
Police said the entire Bloor-Yonge station was evacuated wile the emergency task force conducted the investigation.
