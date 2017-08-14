Butterflies are back in town— but they're not out of the woods yet

While many people might be pleasantly surprised by the increased monarch butterfly sightings this year, scientists say their overall populations are still low due to climate change.

Tyler Flockhart, a population biologist and researcher at the University of Guelph, said this year's monarch butterfly population is the highest that's been seen in five years. The cooler spring and summer across North America this year and all the rain Southern Ontario has received has been ideal for the insects, he added.

After all, rain is good for milkweed— and that's what monarch caterpillars eat.

"This is sort of a cautionary good news story because it's nice to see monarchs, but it doesn't mean that we're out of the woods yet," said Flockhart.

Monarch butterflies are a good indicator of larger things going on in the environment he said. They're easily identifiable so population changes are noticeable, he added.

The monarch butterflies that hatch in the next two to four weeks will make the long trip to Mexico for winter, to the exact place their great-great-grandparents started out, said Flockhart.

"This mirgration is unparalleled across the entire globe, it's really unique," he added.

There are a few things the general public can do to help the revitilization of monarch butterflies. First, planting milkweed in your garden gives monarchs a place to lay eggs and caterpillars eat milkweed. Second, tracking monarch sightings on e-butterfly.org not only allows others to find out where butterflies are, but it gives scientists like Flockhart data on the population.

"This is the future of conservation because it allows us to identify, almost in real time, when there's issues and where they're happening," he said. "It's a really powerful tool, but it relies on citizens being involved and making those observations."

If you want to do your part to help track data, it's not too late. Caterpillars are still out there munching on milkweed, said Flockhart.