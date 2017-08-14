Protest planned for Toronto today over violence at white supremacist rally

TORONTO — A rally is planned in Toronto today to protest the weekend violence in Virginia that saw one woman killed and nearly 20 others injured.

Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the American consulate to express their opposition to white supremacists.

A car plowed through a group of people on Saturday who were protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

A 20-year-old man is charged with second degree murder and other counts.

A vigil was held in Toronto Sunday night to remember the victims of Saturday's violence.