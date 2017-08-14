Protest planned for Toronto today over violence at white supremacist rally
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A rally is planned in Toronto today to protest the weekend violence in Virginia that saw one woman killed and nearly 20 others injured.
Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the American consulate to express their opposition to white supremacists.
A car plowed through a group of people on Saturday who were protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
A 20-year-old man is charged with second degree murder and other counts.
A vigil was held in Toronto Sunday night to remember the victims of Saturday's violence.
A rally was also held in Montreal according to social media and local media reports.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel