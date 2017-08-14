'Things are getting worse, not better': Activists testifying about Canadian racism to UN panel

Toronto civil society groups want the UN to know that while Canada may have a great reputation abroad, racism is alive and well and more needs to be done to fight it.

A delegation of NGOs, including some indigenous groups, travelled to Geneva, this week, to testify before the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, alongside the Canadian government.

"It's yet another opportunity for us to remind our fellow Canadians about the problems in Canada so that they are not just looking at the U.S. and somehow thinking that Canada is immune from racism," said Avvy Yao-Yao Go, clinical director at the Chinese and South Asian Legal Clinic, on the phone from the Swiss city.

Her organization made a joint submission with a handful of other Toronto-based groups calling on the government to develop a national action plan on racism that includes collecting data on race. They also want to see better protections for migrant workers, an end to indefinite immigration detention, and for the government to do more on employment equity.

"I would argue that for many groups, including African Canadians and other racialized communities, things are getting worse, not better," said Debbie Douglas, executive director of the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants.

"Canada has such a stellar reputation, they're very surprised to be hearing this," she said of the UN committee.

Mobafa Baker of the African Canadian Legal Clinic, said that organization also made a submission highlighting issues including police shootings of black men with mental health problems, and the overrepresentation of black children within the child welfare system.

The committee is expected to release its review sometime in the next couple of weeks said Shalini Konanur, executive director of the South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario.

"It's not a committee that can enforce," she said.