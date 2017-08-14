Toronto police seek help identifying woman pulled from Lake Ontario

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman pulled out of Lake Ontario in Etobicoke last week.

Police say they responded to a call for an unknown trouble on Aug. 10 at 5:15 p.m. in the area of Humber Bay Shores Park.

Paramedics say the woman was without vital signs when she was extracted from the water. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said police are not considering her death suspicious.

The woman is described as white between the ages of 55 to 70 years old, 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 6, 135 to 150 lbs., short grey hair, and brown eyes.

Police say she was wearing a red tank top and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers.