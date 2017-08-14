Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam pushes back against tax hikes on Yonge Street

Local councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam will push for property-tax reform following the announced closures of multiple independent businesses on Yonge Street, fearing the same thing could happen to other developing neighbourhoods thoughout the city.

Over the past month, longtime Yonge Street businesses including House of Lords, Northbound Leather and Eliot's Bookshop have announced plans to close due to massive property-tax re-assessment increases.

Eliot's Bookshop, which has been on Yonge north of Wellesley since 1995, will see its monthly taxes increase from $2,000 to $8,000 by the end of this assessment tax cycle.

"I was forced to make this decision," said proprietor Paul Panayiotidis, 68, who plans to retire. "The bookstore must come to an end. I'm really, really sorry."

Businesses saw their property taxes shoot up by as much as 485 per cent, according to the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area.

The culprit, critics say, is a tax-assessment system that values properties on their "highest and best use," regardless of current use or the owner's ability to pay. Plenty of condo developments are being built on major intersections along Yonge, which is blowing up the property-tax assessment of nearby businesses.

"The assessment process ... is blunt," argued Wong-Tam, who was once a real-estate credit appraiser. As small businesses get priced out, the neighbourhood loses its vitality. "It kills it. It destroys it."

She argues that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation's (MPAC) existing system doesn't take into account local planning limitations. She points to heritage and zoning restrictions along Yonge that would prevent many of these properties from ever becoming the type of highrises that affect their taxes. MPAC does not factor in these considerations.

Wong-Tam said the same phenomenon could repeat itself on the Danforth, Bloor Street, Queen West and King Street if the city doesn't act. That concern is shared by Mark Garner, executive director of the Downtown Yonge BIA, who said the BIA will help educate local businesses on how to appeal the MPAC assessments.

The councillor will meet with MPAC on Thursday. The arms-length provincial body conducts property-tax assessments for Ontario cities every four years. If the assessed value of a given property rises more than the average, its property taxes go up, and other properties pay less. Cities do not see any additional revenue as a result.

Wong-Tam described a short-term and long-term strategy to address shortcomings in the MPAC assessment process.