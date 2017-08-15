Charlottesville expats in Canada unsurprised by racism

Charlottesville expats in Toronto say they aren’t surprised by the racism that started this weekend’s violence.

“Watching what happened back home, it’s sick,” said Jesse-Blue Forrest, who came to Canada during the Vietnam War. He returned to the United States and took up residence in Charolettesville until four years ago, when he moved back north.

“I don’t want that cancer that’s in the United States to be spreading here to Canada, because I love Canada.”

Forrest was one of about a hundred people in Toronto who gathered across the street from the United States Consulate to condemn the white supremacist rally in Charolettesville, Va.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer, who was protesting the white supremacists, was killed by a driver who rammed into the crowd there, injuring at least 19 others. Police in Virginia have charged James Alex Fields Jr. with second-degree murder and other counts.

University of Virgina alum Mandy Moore, who moved to Canada 14 years ago, was alarmed by what took place.

“There were certainly fraternities that were all white when I was there, but did I expect this? No. I didn’t expect to see violence over race in my lifetime,” said Moore.

Moore, with a University of Virginia sweatshirt tied around her waist, said she was somewhat politically active during her days as a student but mostly in LGBTQ groups. She brought her nine-year-old daughter, Adele Burnie, to the demonstration to show her people uniting against hatred.