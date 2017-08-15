Toronto rally to 'silence white supremacy' planned for September

A downtown Toronto rally to silence white supremacy, planned for the same day as a white nationalist rally, has attracted the interest of thousands.

New York-based writer Shannon McDeez, who is moving back to Toronto in the fall, shared her outrage at the possibility of a white supremacist event happening in Toronto in a screen-cap on her personal Facebook page on Monday, urging people to counter-protest.

She got so many responses that she made an official event page for a "Unity Rally to Silence White Supremacy in Toronto," on Sept. 14. As of press time, 3,000 people said they will attend, with another almost 7,000 expressing interest.

McDeez said she wants white supremacists and their supporters to feel ashamed and embarrassed.

"Forget these people; they're not welcome here," she told Metro. "Not here. Not on my watch, not on Toronto's watch."

A University of Toronto spokesperson told The Canadian Press on Monday that no organizers have asked about booking any space at the university, despite a Facebook event page indicating a Toronto Nationalist Rally there on Sept 14. According to the Facebook page, the event will be hosted by the Canadian Nationalist Party, a political organization that claims to support ethnic nationalism. The institution has asked Facebook to take the event page down but has not heard back, the spokesperson added.

McDeez said the counter rally will go ahead regardless of what happens with the Nationalist Rally. She wants it to be a platform for people impacted by racism, which Canada is not immune to.

"I don't want to be another white person taking up space in this conversation," she said.

Toronto psychiatrist Ignacio Onassis decided to help organize the counter rally because "hate is hate" and he wants more people to step out of the "grey area."

"When it comes to vitriol and hatred there is no side to choose, there is just one side that is wrong," he said.

Andrea Kimmel, a Toronto teacher who's also helping organize the counter rally, said people need to stand up and do more to fight ignorance.