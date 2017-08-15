Two Toronto cops who mocked woman with Down syndrome appear before tribunal

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome have made their first appearance before a police tribunal.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris did not say how they were pleading, nor were the charges against them read out during the brief hearing.

Another hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 19.

The officers have previously issued a written apology, calling the incident a "lapse in judgment."

But Pamela Munoz, whose daughter Francie was the subject of the comments, says that's not enough.

She says the officers should at least apologize in person, though she believes a harsher penalty is warranted.

"In our heart, a great outcome would have been for them to leave the Toronto Police Service, because it's shameful for our police officers to feel that way," she said after the hearing.

"At my work, if I made a comment like that, I would be out that same day."