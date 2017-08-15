'We need government to step up:' Gap widens between rich and poor in Ontario

The gap between the rich and the poor is widening in Ontario, according to a report by the progressive think-tank Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The study Losing Ground found the top half of earners grew their share of income from 78 to 81 per cent from 2000 to 2015, while the share for the bottom half of earners fell from 22 to 19 per cent. The bottom half of income earners didn’t even keep up with inflation.

Economist Sheila Block, who authored the report, tells Metro the findings have important implications for Toronto’s social fabric.

“My guess is that these trends would be even more extreme in Toronto,” she said, explaining that there are more people who are very high income and very low income in Ontario’s capital.

Block says a big part of the wage gap comes from a decrease in local manufacturing and an increase in precarious work.

To offset these weaknesses in the labour market, Block says, more investment should be made to support the needs of lower-income residents, especially in priority areas such as transit, social housing and child care.

“Those services are even more important for people who are squeezed,” said Block.

She said the city “absolutely” must fully fund its poverty-reduction strategy to address the gaps.

Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis echoed the importance of the poverty-reduction strategy and the issues Block identified.