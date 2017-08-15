Where to watch the 2017 eclipse in Toronto

Get ready for a total eclipse of the ... sun, on Aug. 21.

Certain communities in the U.S. — from Lincoln Beach, Ore., to Charleston, S.C. — that are in its "path of totality" will actually see the sky go dark in this very rare event, according to NASA's website.

While it will only be partial in Toronto, starting at around 1:10 p.m., you can head to one of the following events where they'll offer glimpses into telescopes. They'll also have special glasses on hand to look at the eclipse safely. (Experts say never look directly at the sun, even if part of it is covered.)

For more on the science behind the eclipse, check out Metro's weekend edition.

CNE

At the CNE you can talk to University of Toronto astronomers and look at the eclipse through one of their telescopes. They'll also have eclipse glasses on hand that you can use.

Set up near the Princess Margaret Fountain, near the Banff Living Centre, the event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It's free, but you have to pay to get into the CNE.

Ontario Science Centre

Watch the eclipse with members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada at the science centre, where they're holding an all-day "solar eclipse party." Special glasses and telescopes will be on hand, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the TELUSCAPE, outside the main entrance.

Admission is free for outside activities. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

Warby Parker

The eyeglasses store is offering free NASA-certified eclipse glasses at locations across the U.S and Canada, including at the Queen Street W. and Yorkdale locations in Toronto.

York University

Head to York for a Solar Fair at the Lions Stadium. Join the York University Observatory Team to look at the eclipse through glasses or telescopes. The path of the eclipse will also be streamed on a jumbo-tron from telescopes, and there will be other science activities like making giant bubbles.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Richmond Hill Library

You can also catch it at the Richmond Hill public library, hosted by York Region Astronomy. They'll have glasses on hand and a video feed up on monitors. It's a weather dependent event, and organizers will post updates on their website if they get rained out. It runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Mississauga

Members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have glasses ready at the Riverwood Conservancy in Mississauga from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Chappell House Lawn.