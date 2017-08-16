2 injured in shooting incident in west-end Toronto mall parking lot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police are looking for two suspects following a shooting in the parking lot of a west-end Toronto mall.
Investigators say witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots as a man was shot in a car near a coffee shop at Sherway Gardens.
They say the victim was taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.
Police say a second person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident Wednesday evening.
They say two men fled the scene in a black SUV.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel