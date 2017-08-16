CNE to showcase Indigenous art this year

On the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition are two, sometimes conflicting stories: flags celebrating Canada’s 150 years and works of art commissioned by Indigenous people.

One of the pieces, slated to become a permanent installation on the vicinity, is a nine-metre high white cedar pole. Wrapped around it are a bevy of hand-carved animals and traditional items, representative of Mother Earth and family, among other things.

The CNE commissioned an Ontario First Nations artist named Kris Nahrgang to create the work, called “Unity Pole.” The Ex gave Nahrgang free rein to do what he wanted, he said — the result is the project which took him almost six months to make.

Chief executive officer Virginia Ludy said it was the first time in the more than three decades she’s been with the Ex that the work of Indigenous artists have been showcased, and she lauded Nahrgang’s work.

“It’s absolutely spectacular,” Ludy said Wednesday. “In my 33 years of being here, I don’t recall us ever doing anything with the Indigenous community and I thought it was time that we provide them with an opportunity to come forward and tell their stories. This pole does that.”

In the shadow of 150 years since Confederation, a controversial date for many Indigenous people across the country, the message Nahrgang wants to get across to Canadians is that a path to healing is to reciprocate.

“The only way to fix our country and ourselves is to work together as one people,” Nahrgang said during a media preview of this year’s attractions ahead of the Friday opening.

“We need to listen to the stories, we need to listen to First Nations and the knowledge they carry. This is why I did this pole.”

Problems affecting Indigenous people can be mitigated through education, Nahrgang said.

“A lot of discrimination and racism comes from not having enough knowledge. When people understand why we’re here, how we got here, how long we’ve been here for, I think that’ll make a big difference in the world.”

There are four other Indigenous carvers who will demonstrate their crafts and instruct patrons how to carve themselves, she added. The works can be viewed in the Heritage Court building.

Next to the Unity Pole is a collection of work by Idris Moss-Davies, who is originally from Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut, but has been living in the Toronto area since he was young. The displayed work included bears made of alabaster.

“Where I’m from the voices aren’t heard enough,” he said. “What I’m going to do is make some carvings about that. If people are more aware, things will change. I know there’s a lot of bad press out there, but there’s a lot of good things happening, too.”

He said he’s looking forward to helping visitors learn how to carve: “Maybe I’ll inspire someone to become an artist,” he said, smiling.

Other attractions include everything you might expect from the fair: food items that push the envelope — including ice cream with chocolate-covered crickets in it — and crepes submerged in liquid nitrogen, enabling eaters to blow gas that looks like smoke.