General Motors shares to be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange in November
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — General Motors Co. (TSX: GMM.U) is delisting its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada effective at the end of November.
The company's shares will still be traded in New York.
In a statement, the automotive company said there was low trading volume of its shares on the TSX.
It said the cost of maintaining the Toronto listing was "no longer justified."
The company first filed to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2010 after former finance minister Jim Flaherty urged them to do so.
GM had accepted billions of dollars in aid from the American, Canadian and Ontario governments after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2009.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel