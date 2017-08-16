White nationalist group not welcome on campus: University of Toronto

TORONTO — The University of Toronto has told a white nationalist group they are not welcome to hold a rally on campus.

The group — called the Canadian Nationalist Party — has set up a Facebook page promoting a gathering on campus in September to discuss the nationalist movement in Canada and the future of the country.

A spokeswoman for the university says the group does not have permission to hold the event on its grounds.

University president Meric Gertler says bigotry, hate, intolerance and violence have no place on campus.

The president's comments come in the wake of the deadly clash between protesters and white supremacists in Virginia over the weekend.

Gertler says those events are an important reminder to speak out against violence and hate.