Clear and sunny skies expected this weekend in the GTA

Summer is coming to an end and it’s going to be a warm and sunny weekend, so you may want to head outside and check off the last few items on your bucket list.

Even though Friday will be mainly cloudy, temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 25 C. In the afternoon there will be a small chance of showers and in the evening it will be 18 C.

Saturday is your chance to get your tan on as it will be 25 C and mainly sunny. Heading into the evening temperatures will drop to 16 C.

Not a cloud is in sight on Sunday and it will be even hotter, so make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade. Temperatures will reach 28 C and dip to 19 C in the evening.