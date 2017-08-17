Flashback: CNE posters through the ages show reflection of the times
From agricultural references to signs of peace during times of war, posters at the Ex have always been a reflection of the times.
The CNE has changed over the years, as the fair reflects the concerns and priorities of the day. In the 19th century, the Ex was more focused on agriculture before moving on to the burgeoning nationalism of a post-Boer War Canada. During the World Wars there was an emphasis on military might; see the 1941 program cover of a Canadian soldier rolling up his sleeves to fight fascism. And after the Second World War, the posters tried to offer escapism and delight.
When the fun begins this year on Aug. 18, be sure to check these out:
• Novelty food at this year's CNE includes black funnel cakes, fried cheese-stuffed Doritos and spaghetti doughnut balls. Please don't get sick.
• Music at the CNE Bandshell includes A Tribe Called Red, Sam Roberts Band and Kiefer Sutherland.
• Special events include Kids Toonie Mondays (13 and under), Craft Beer Fest (Aug. 25 to 27) and the Mustang Round Up (Sept. 1 to 3).
• The theme for this year's butter sculptures is "Wild in the 6," so expect to see a raccoon or maybe a High Park capybara.
• Similar to the TORONTO sign at Nathan Phillips Square, a CNE sign will stand by the Princess Margaret Fountain. Expect selfies.
