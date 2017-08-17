Flashback: CNE posters through the ages show reflection of the times

The CNE has changed over the years, as the fair reflects the concerns and priorities of the day. In the 19th century, the Ex was more focused on agriculture before moving on to the burgeoning nationalism of a post-Boer War Canada. During the World Wars there was an emphasis on military might; see the 1941 program cover of a Canadian soldier rolling up his sleeves to fight fascism. And after the Second World War, the posters tried to offer escapism and delight.