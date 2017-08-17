Immigration board to audit process for reviewing long-term detention

TORONTO — The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada says it will carry out an independent audit of long-term detention reviews for permanent residents and foreigners after two recent court decisions raised concerns that the rules may not always be applied fairly.

The board says it will look into how rigorously and thoroughly cases are examined during detention reviews, which are mandatory monthly hearings to determine whether there are still grounds to detain someone.

It says the audit will be completed this fall and delve into detention reviews from closed files. The results will eventually be made public.

The board says it was partly spurred to act by a federal court decision issued last month that found the rules for detaining some foreigners who can't be deported quickly are constitutional but not always perfectly applied.

It says a decision handed down this week by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice provided "further impetus" for the audit.