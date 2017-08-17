News / Toronto

One man in hospital following Scarborough stabbing

Police say a man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed on Kennedy Road at Bertrand Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, at approximately 1 AM Thursday.

Victor Biro

One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday overnight.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson says they were called at 1:05 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Rd. and Bertrand Ave., north of Eglinton Ave. E.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with stab wounds in his upper body.

Paramedics say the man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Hopkinson says the suspects fled the scene. No descriptions have been released.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

