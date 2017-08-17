One man in hospital following Scarborough stabbing
Police say a man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.
One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday overnight.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson says they were called at 1:05 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Rd. and Bertrand Ave., north of Eglinton Ave. E.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with stab wounds in his upper body.
Paramedics say the man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Hopkinson says the suspects fled the scene. No descriptions have been released.
Anyone who has witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
