Scarborough Domino’s employees take a slice out of crime, foil attempted robbery
Cheesed by his saucy demands, three coworkers captured the man who allegedly tried to rob their Kingston Rd. store at gunpoint.
Domino’s employees saved their dough when a man walked into their Scarborough pizza joint Wednesday night and allegedly tried to rob it at gunpoint.
The man, wearing a mask and helmet, entered the Domino’s Pizza near Kingston Rd. and Ridgemoor Ave. just after 9 p.m., Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.
According to employee Harish Karina, 27, the man demanded that they unlock the cash register and showed them a gun inside his jacket.
Karina said he opened the register. As the man was reaching for the money, Karina said he grabbed him from behind. Two other employees jumped in to help hold the man until police arrived.
Karina said the situation was “tense,” as they didn’t know if the gun was real.
They called the police, who took the man into custody. Karina said he and his coworkers were relieved nobody was hurt, adding there were no customers in the restaurant at the time of the incident.
Hopkinson couldn’t confirm if the gun was real.
