Toronto film fest adds guest speakers, more Rising Stars

TORONTO — Glenn Close and Armie Hammer will be among the guest speakers at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the two will participate in the TIFF Industry Conference program, which will also include Morgan Spurlock, Mary Harron and Larry Wilmore, among others.

The festival is also expanding its Rising Stars program, which has featured up-and-comers who've gone on to big success.

This year's annual celebration of cinema will also include four international actors in TIFF Rising Stars.

That's on top of the four previously announced Canadian Rising Stars for a total of eight names in the program — the most ever.

The international actors announced Thursday are: Mamoudou Athie of the U.S., Vinnie Bennett of New Zealand, Lina El Arabi of France and Jessie Buckley of Ireland.

They join the previously announced Canadian Rising Stars — Daniel Doheny, Mary Galloway, Theodore Pellerin and Ellen Wong.

Rising Stars puts emerging talent through a series of events, including meetings, seminars and training with industry leaders.

Previous Rising Stars have included "Orphan Black" actor Tatiana Maslany and Sarah Gadon of the upcoming "Alias Grace" miniseries.