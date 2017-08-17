Two people in critical condition after a crash in Brampton

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Thursday morning.

Peel police Const. Harinder Sohi said the crash happened at 5:07 a.m. in the area of Dixie Rd. and Queen St. E, where a tractor trailer rear ended a taxi.

Sohi said the two passengers in the cab, a male in his mid 40s and a female in her early 50s, remain in hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics said they were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while the driver of the cab was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck who remained on scene was uninjured.

The intersection is closed for police investigation.

Police are waiting to speak to the victims who remain in hospital before providing more information.